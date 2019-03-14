Weather

Cherry Blossom Season: Best places to view peak bloom in Philadelphia

EMBED <>More Videos

Spring is almost here and that means the cherry blossom trees in Philadelphia will make their stunning appearance soon!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Spring is on its way and that means cherry blossom trees will be in bloom shortly after!

Philadelphia's peak cherry tree bloom is expected to take place from April 10 - April 15.

There are many places to see the blooms in the city.

One of the best sports is Shofuso Japanese House & Garden in Fairmount Park.

Shofuso also hosts the Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival, which runs April 6 - April 14 this year.

Another popular spot to view the beautiful blooms is on Kelly Drive near the Please Touch Museum and by Belmont Plateau.

The peak bloom in Washington D.C. is expected to hit around April 3 this year.

Japan is anticipating a peak as early as March 17.

Share your cherry blossom photos on social media with #6abcAction so we can show them off!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherfairmount parknatureinstagram storiesspringphiladelphia
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Philly declares this weekend 'Meek Mill Weekend '
Police: N.J. panhandler was carrying $500 purse, iPhone X
DeSean Jackson re-introduced as an Eagle
Man charged with sexually assaulting children in day care
Firefighter falls through floor battling blaze in Del.
Facebook data deals under criminal investigation, report says
Man sought for armed bank robbery in Lower Merion
Show More
AT&T to raise DirectTV Now prices, drop several channels
AccuWeather: Very Mild Today, A Few Showers Friday
Italy outraged as court finds victim too ugly to be raped
No Powerball winner; jackpot jumps to $495M
What is pi? Here's an explanation using pie
More TOP STORIES News