Cherry Blossom Season: Best places to view peak bloom in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Spring is on its way and that means cherry blossom trees will be in bloom shortly after!Philadelphia's peak cherry tree bloom is expected to take place from April 10 - April 15.There are many places to see the blooms in the city.One of the best sports is Shofuso Japanese House & Garden in Fairmount Park.Shofuso also hosts the Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival, which runs April 6 - April 14 this year.Another popular spot to view the beautiful blooms is on Kelly Drive near the Please Touch Museum and by Belmont Plateau.The peak bloom in Washington D.C. is expected to hit around April 3 this year.Japan is anticipating a peak as early as March 17.Share your cherry blossom photos on social media with #6abcAction so we can show them off!