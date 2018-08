Children rescued from car, roads flooded across Delaware Valley

EMBED >More News Videos Flash flooding caused cars to stall in floodwaters at Eakins Oval in front of the Art Museum Monday morning.

Downpours and flash floods caused traffic nightmares and damage throughout the Delaware Valley on Monday morning.Action News viewers have been sending in photos of videos of what they have been witnessing via the hashtag #6abcAction on social media.It was slow going on Route 202 in King of Prussia as rain pelted windshields reducing visibility.Heavy flooding caused closures on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the Schuylkill Expressway.There was more trouble over in West Chester as floodwaters lapped near doorsteps.In Chester, cars got stuck at West 2nd Street and Tilghman streets. First responders were called out to help.In Lower Merion, water quickly pooled onto thoroughfares like Haverford Road and began to creep across the streets. Drivers navigated around them trying to avoid the deep spots.At Haverford Station, high water prompted shuttle buses to operate between Wynnewood Road and Bryn Mawr Stations. Some commuters showing up for the trains were forced to make alternate plans. The Norristown High Speed Line was affected earlier, but service has resumed.Two children and an adult were rescued from a car that got stuck in floodwaters in Delaware. It happened around 7 a.m. Monday on the Centerville Road Ramp to the Kirkwood Highway in Prices Corner. Rescue crews waded through high water as heavy rains came down. They were able to rescue all three from the vehicle.Upper Darby police have warned residents to stay away from Lansdowne and Huey and Marshall Road from Lansdowne into the city."Police are actively rescuing people trapped in their cars due to flooding. Please stay off the roads," the Upper Darby police tweeted.Police blocked Kelly Drive to traffic due to a muddy, flooded mess.Floodwaters also closed Route 23 in King of Prussia.John, a tow truck driver, told Action News it's been "very hectic." Before noon, he already had tow eight cars and expected he would have to remove more before the end of the day.The Bais couple live on the first floor of the Willowbrook Apartments in East Norriton. A stream runs just feet from their back door.They say when the heavy rains came, it overflowed the banks, and within minutes, a foot of water was inside their home."Everything, my furniture, my clothes, expensive jewelry was wet. I was so scared," resident Brachis Bais said.In Darby, Delaware County, the Darby Creek flooded nearby streets. A number of fire departments responded to the neighborhood with boats to help residents out of apartments.Meteorologist Adam Joseph reported flooding on Lancaster Avenue in Wayne.Send us your photos on Twitter and Instagram using #6abcAction or message us on Facebook ------