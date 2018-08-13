It happened around 7 a.m. Monday on the Centerville Road Ramp to the Kirkwood Highway in Prices Corner.
Rescue crews waded through high water as heavy rains came down.
They were able to rescue an adult and the two children from the vehicle.
The rain caused problems throughout the Delaware Valley as Action News viewers sent in video of the flooding:
Outside my office on the corner of East Market Street and Adams Street in West Chester, PA @6abcadamjoseph @CecilyTynan @6abc @6abcWeather #6abc #westchesterpa #6abcaction #actionnews pic.twitter.com/Pc0Svy0gyx— Sarah Kathleen (@Sar_Kathleen) August 13, 2018
@CecilyTynan @6abc Heavy flooding here in Hockessin. This is usually a very small runoff ditch that is empty. pic.twitter.com/mSqDBlIPoR— Jonathan Patten (@shoelessjp) August 13, 2018
Multiple incPenn Green Road impassable at Auburn Roadin Chester County. #pawx @weatherchannel @spann @CecilyTynan @6abc @NWS_MountHolly @CBSNews @abcnews @NEWeatherWx #stormhour pic.twitter.com/idkun80jHt— J.P. Tracey (@WX_JPTracey) August 13, 2018
