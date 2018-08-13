WEATHER

Children rescued from vehicle stuck in Delaware floodwaters

EMBED </>More Videos

Children rescued from car in Delaware floodwaters. Action Cam footage from August 13, 2018.

Two children were rescued from a car that was stuck in floodwaters in Delaware.

It happened around 7 a.m. Monday on the Centerville Road Ramp to the Kirkwood Highway in Prices Corner.

Rescue crews waded through high water as heavy rains came down.

They were able to rescue an adult and the two children from the vehicle.

The rain caused problems throughout the Delaware Valley as Action News viewers sent in video of the flooding:



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherdelaware newsweatherfloodingpa. newsflash floodingn.j. news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch
Bucks County sees flash flooding after heavy rains fall throughout the area
New Jersey bride rescued from flood waters
Photos from the wildfires across California
More Weather
Top Stories
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch
Triple shooting outside graduation party in East Oak Lane
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit: Report
1 killed in Coatesville crash
1 injured, 1 in custody after Northeast Philadelphia crash
Woman shot in East Mt. Airy
Bridgeton woman murdered outside her home
Show More
N.J. enacts law requiring recess for students in grades K-5
In wake of critical book, Trump calls Omarosa 'a lowlife'
Source: Eagles' signing of Christian Hackenberg no reflection of Carson Wentz's health
Plastic bags, straws banned in Atlantic County parks
4-year-old boy calls 911 after grandmother stops breathing
More News