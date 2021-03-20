Weather

Chris Sowers with the Accuweather Forecast during Action News Mornings on March 20, 2021

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Welcome to the first day of Spring! Beautiful Saturday on tap with a high of 57 and sunshine!

SUNDAY: Gorgeous weather day! High of 62, low of 37

MONDAY: Sunshine continues with a high of 62, low of 41

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, warm with a high of 64, low of 46

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun with a high of 63, low of 51

THURSDAY: Cloudy, showers with a high of 66, low of 54

FRIDAY: A.M. Rain, some sun with a high of 64, low of 47
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prosecutor: Man accused in NJ killing claims he killed 16 people
13-year-old boy charged in shooting death of 12-year-old sister: DA
Real fears among Asian-American women following Georgia killings
Community rallies around grieving family who suffered loss amid COVID-19
N.J. businesses welcome 50% capacity amid new COVID-19 guidelines
Two Locals Brewing is Philadelphia's first black owned brewery
Scientist behind COVID shot says next target is cancer
Show More
What we know about Atlanta spa shooting victims
Philadelphia Proud Boys leader makes 1st court appearance
Local reaction to new CDC guidelines for schools
IRS chief warns start of child tax credit payments may be delayed
March Madness means a boost for Atlantic City sports betting
More TOP STORIES News