Cleanup continues after powerful storms hit the area

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- The cleanup continued Monday after severe storms swept through the region overnight.

A massive maple tree was no match for the storm's powerful winds. It toppled onto an Acura, crushing it, early Monday morning on West River Dr. in Pennsauken, New Jersey

It took crews a few hours to free the crumpled car, which the owner says he got just three weeks ago.

Neighbors say the storm was loud and left them without power for a few hours.

Dolores Latini said, "When I looked outside I could see the rain pouring and things were coming down. It was like the end of the world or something."

In Prospect Park, Pa., another big tree fell, bringing a street sign and lines down with it.

"It was raining and storming so hard we woke up and Dad looked out the window and said, 'something doesn't look right out there. Something's missing.' We ran downstairs and I was crying. I was so thankful nobody got hurt," said Andrea Zimmerman, who was just about to have the decades-old tree taken down.

Overnight heavy rain and winds brought down street signs and knocked out power.

In Camden, the roof was blown right off of Building D at 8th and Jefferson at All American Garden Apartments. Officials say 20 families were displaced.

"Whole inside of my apartment was raining," said resident Jenn Lee. "In the inside. I couldn't do nothing but cry."

Camden Mayor Frank Moran said, "No one was hurt, thank God. The owner is on site. And we have good communication with the owner and they're going to be displaced for some time but the commitment is to get these apartments back up and running."

In Southern New Jersey, PSE&G estimates about 14,000 customers were without power at the height of the storm.
