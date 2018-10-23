WEATHER

Coastal storm could bring windy, wet weekend to Philly area

Coastal storm could bring windy, wet weekend to Philadelphia region, south New Jersey.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The weekend could be a windy, wet washout thanks to a coastal storm that is likely to impact the Philadelphia region, southern New Jersey and Delaware.

How big of an impact, however, depends on several factors.

The effects could begin on Friday evening with some showers developing south of the city.

By Saturday, a coastal low-pressure center creeps in our direction. If it's close enough to the coast, we'll get periods or rain through the day.

But, if the low combines with a secondary slug of energy to our west, the rain could be heavy at times with strong winds.

Even the best case scenario suggests lots of clouds and perhaps a shower or two. At this point, we're planning on at least some rain at times.

The high is a cool 50.

It's still rather cloudy on Sunday with more showers possible, depending on the track and strength of that coastal low. The high is 53.

-----

