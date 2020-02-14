Weather

Dangerous Temperatures: Code Blue issued in Bucks County

By
BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Code Blue has been issued in Bucks County in light of the plunging temperatures.

The declaration was made by the Bucks County Commissioners in conjunction with the Departments of Health and Emergency Management.

The Code Blue went into effect Thursday evening and will extend through Sunday at 7 a.m.

During the Code Blue, overnight shelters will be open in Lower, Central, and Upper Bucks County:

  • Lower Bucks - Calvary Baptist Church, 250 Green Lane, Bristol


  • Central Bucks - Doylestown Presbyterian Church, 127 East Court Street, Doylestown


  • Upper Bucks - Quakertown Masonic Lodge, 501 West Broad Street, Quakertown


Mild temperatures from early in the week will turn frigid, dropping 30 degrees. Winds will also pick up.

On-call volunteers at the shelters will help coordinate food, transportation, and other necessities.

As always, keep the safety of your pets in mind and check on your neighbors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherbucks countycoldcode bluesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus concerns sink New Jersey couple's wedding plan
Contractors join class-action lawsuit accusing HomeAdvisor of fraud
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
Crews battle blaze at New Jersey auto repair shop
Cherry Hill teen loses 60 pounds to enlist in Army
Kobe Bryant foundation renamed to honor Gianna
Man dies in Philadelphia police custody
Show More
Barr blasts Trump's tweets: 'Impossible for me to do my job'
Woman charged with DUI in crash that injured 12-year-old girl
Firefighters rescue trapped dog on roof
Philadelphia hospital plans to close emergency room, suspend some services
Neighbors in Point Breeze say graffiti may be part of gentrification
More TOP STORIES News