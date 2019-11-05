Cold blast to hit Delaware Valley; some could see first flakes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We had our coldest start to the season Monday morning with lows ranging from 28 degrees in Allentown, Pennsylvania and Trenton, New Jersey to 35 degrees here in Center City. With abundant sunshine we've warmed back to seasonable levels Monday afternoon into the upper 50s.But the cold blast will continue later this week.Warm advection clouds and a few showers will lift northeastward late Monday night for the eastern half of the area. For Tuesday morning, a few showers are expected from right here along I-95 on southeastward to the coast. Not a lot of rain, but enough to make things wet if you will be heading out to the polls.These showers should end around midday as a cold front sweeps through and then for the afternoon clouds may try to break for a peek or two of sun before sunset. Temperatures will be slightly milder reaching the low 60s.We get a brief area of high pressure on Wednesday giving us a bright midweek with temperatures in the mid-50s.COLD BLASTThen on Thursday we start off with some sunshine but turn cloudy during the afternoon.Then a round of rain will move through in the evening/overnight hours. Cold air bleeds in quickly behind this and if it catches up quick enough those in the far northwest suburbs near could see a snowflake mixed in. Overall, though, any accumulating snow will be confined to interior New England.By the weekend temps will be cold, roughly 15 degrees below normal.