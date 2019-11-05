Cold blast to hit Delaware Valley; some could see first flakes

But the cold blast will continue later this week.
Warm advection clouds and a few showers will lift northeastward late Monday night for the eastern half of the area. For Tuesday morning, a few showers are expected from right here along I-95 on southeastward to the coast. Not a lot of rain, but enough to make things wet if you will be heading out to the polls.
These showers should end around midday as a cold front sweeps through and then for the afternoon clouds may try to break for a peek or two of sun before sunset. Temperatures will be slightly milder reaching the low 60s.
We get a brief area of high pressure on Wednesday giving us a bright midweek with temperatures in the mid-50s.
COLD BLAST
Then on Thursday we start off with some sunshine but turn cloudy during the afternoon.
Then a round of rain will move through in the evening/overnight hours. Cold air bleeds in quickly behind this and if it catches up quick enough those in the far northwest suburbs near could see a snowflake mixed in. Overall, though, any accumulating snow will be confined to interior New England.
By the weekend temps will be cold, roughly 15 degrees below normal.