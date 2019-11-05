Weather

Cold blast to hit Delaware Valley; some could see first flakes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We had our coldest start to the season Monday morning with lows ranging from 28 degrees in Allentown, Pennsylvania and Trenton, New Jersey to 35 degrees here in Center City. With abundant sunshine we've warmed back to seasonable levels Monday afternoon into the upper 50s.

But the cold blast will continue later this week.

Warm advection clouds and a few showers will lift northeastward late Monday night for the eastern half of the area. For Tuesday morning, a few showers are expected from right here along I-95 on southeastward to the coast. Not a lot of rain, but enough to make things wet if you will be heading out to the polls.



These showers should end around midday as a cold front sweeps through and then for the afternoon clouds may try to break for a peek or two of sun before sunset. Temperatures will be slightly milder reaching the low 60s.



We get a brief area of high pressure on Wednesday giving us a bright midweek with temperatures in the mid-50s.



COLD BLAST

Then on Thursday we start off with some sunshine but turn cloudy during the afternoon.

Then a round of rain will move through in the evening/overnight hours. Cold air bleeds in quickly behind this and if it catches up quick enough those in the far northwest suburbs near could see a snowflake mixed in. Overall, though, any accumulating snow will be confined to interior New England.

By the weekend temps will be cold, roughly 15 degrees below normal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherphiladelphiacoldsnowweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wild video captures man firing 21 shots into Upper Darby home
Philly police arrest man in connection with 5 cold case murders
Trial set to begin for Sean Kratz, accused in Bucks County murders
DeSean Jackson to have surgery, could miss 6 weeks: Sources
Wilmington police recover body from Christina River
New election law means thousands more mail-in ballots for NJ counties
Show More
Pennsylvania Turnpike plans to be cashless by fall 2021
AccuWeather: A Few Showers For Election Day, Then A Late Week Cold Snap
2019 Voter Guide from the Philadelphia Citizen
Are you ready for Philadelphia's new voting machines?
Philadelphia police seek suspects in brazen Family Dollar robbery
More TOP STORIES News