<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4664688" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Skates slicing through the facade of the frozen rink. Even as temperatures drop, the Rothman Ice Rink in Dillworth Park is a high traffic area in Center City. Watch Maggie Kent's report from Nov. 10, 2018.