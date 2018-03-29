FLOODING

Texas A&M students push car out of flooded street

Group of strangers help stuck car on flooded roadway. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on March 29, 2018. (WPVI)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WPVI) --
Much of Southeast Texas is still under a flash flood watch after thunderstorms swept through the area causing major flooding.

Video from San Antonio shows floodwaters lifting up the cover of a manhole.

On the campus of Texas A&M University Wednesday, witness Lauren Jones recorded video as more than ten students helped push a car stuck on a flooded roadway.

The College Station Police Department warned motorists to expect high waters, according to local news reports.

