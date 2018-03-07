Commuters urged to check SEPTA status before heading out

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --SEPTA made a number of service changes on Wednesday as a powerful nor'easter blanketed the area with snow.
Earlier in the afternoon, dozens of bus routes had to be suspended. By the evening some routes had been restored.
Here are more details about SEPTA's snowstorm service plan:
Market-Frankford Line and Broad Street Line 24-Hour Service:
Similar to weekends, 24-hour weekend train service will be in operation Wednesday night on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines - SEPTA's two busiest routes.
There will be no overnight Nite Owl bus service; trains will operate every 20 minutes, all-night. This keeps additional buses off potentially hazardous roads, and helps with efforts to continue service on these vital transit arteries.
The Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines will be the best modes of transit for those needing to travel throughout Philadelphia.
Regional Rail to Operate on Severe Storm Service Plan:
On Wednesday, March 7, SEPTA will activate its Regional Rail Severe Storm Service Plan, (Details: http://septa.org/winter-storm).Lines will operate on a Saturday schedule with the exception of the following:
-The Wilmington/Newark Line will run on an enhanced Saturday schedule, with service to Newark and Churchmans Crossing Stations (click here for the schedule: http://www.septa.org/).
-Cynwyd Line service will not operate.
-It is anticipated that service could experience significant delays and possible cancellations. Customers are urged to register for Twitter updates for their specific Regional Rail Line. Details are available at http://ww.w.septa.org/alert/twitter.html
-Snow Could Impact Norristown High Speed Line: The NHSL will operate every 20 minutes; however, NHSL passengers should monitor SEPTA's website and Twitter alerts for possible service delays or service suspension due to snow covering the electrified third rail.
Bus service and detours
Historically Affected Bus Routes to be Detoured at 9 a.m. (Earlier if Conditions Warrant):
-SEPTA will cut back and/or detour bus service along routes that are historically impacted by storms, such as hilly areas or on tight streets.
-Additional bus routes could be detoured or suspended if road conditions deteriorate.
-Bus detours will be posted online at www.septa.org/. Look for the storm cloud icon for weather-affected routes.
Heavy Snow Could Impact Trolleys:
Customers using SEPTA Trolley Routes 10, 11, 13, 34 and 36, and the Media/Sharon Hill Line (Routes 101/102) should anticipate significant delays and possible service cancellations, due to street conditions and cars parked too close to the rails.
Customized Community Transportation (CCT) to Operate Limited Schedule:
CCT is currently planning for full service on Wednesday, March 7, 2018; however, CCT riders should anticipate delays due to the impending weather conditions.
Keep in mind service reductions may become necessary if conditions deteriorate during the day. Sidewalks and steps not cleared of accumulated snow, ice and/or streets blocked by stuck vehicles may prevent safe boarding and transport.
Please contact CCT Control Center at (215) 580-7720 to cancel trips if you do not plan to ride or to inquire about the status of any pending same day trips. Customers should call CCT Customer Service at (215) 580-7145 for all other inquiries.
The SEPTA Customer Service Call Center will open at 6 a.m., and will be staffed with extra personnel. Customers can call (215) 580-7800 to speak to SEPTA representatives. The SEPTA Social Media Team (@SEPTA_Social) will also be available to answer inquiries via Twitter starting at 6 a.m.
Service updates will be posted at www.septa.org.
Visit SEPTA.org/Service/Winter for additional Regional Rail schedule details.
