Countdown to summer is on at the Jersey shore ahead of Memorial Day weekend

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Those long weekends down the shore are quickly approaching!With Memorial Day weekend around the corner, businesses are preparing for an explosion of crowds."I am so excited to be with my friends, number one, and number two it is actually my senior year and I am actually really excited for the summer before I go away and I don't see them anymore," said Alina Colon of Bridgetown, New Jersey.Joanne Quinn, with The Original Fudge Kitchen, says they are open year-round but like other business, they always count down and look forward to the summer crowds."Oh, Memorial Day is the unofficial opening of summer so all of the merchants down here are expecting hopefully good weather, that is the main thing, some good weather," said Quinn.At Polish Water Ice, workers say they are stocked and ready to serve."We got to order pretty heavy for the holiday. We are hoping the weather is good and it turns out to be a nice weekend. The people will come from Philadelphia, New York, Bucks and Montgomery counties and we are hoping for a good holiday," said John Viehweger with Polish Water Ice.As you plan your trip down the shore, keep in mind: there is now only one gas station in Ocean City, the Sunoco along West Avenue.So, be sure to fill up.Also, keep in mind, there is a smoking ban on all public beaches."I think it is actually fantastic, especially more for the ocean. People throw in their cigarette butts and for all that to be gone, I think that will really add to the beach," said Rebecca Haywood from Broomall.Another note for shoregoers, construction on the Townsend Inlet Bridge, that connects Sea Isle City to Avalon is still not complete and you will have to use a detour, which means more time in traffic. It may be a headache but it's not enough to stop people from preparing to flock to the shore this summer."To prepare for life at the shore in the summer, I try to get new bathing suits to make sure I feel and look the part for the beach life and then usually, I come down with family and friends," said Anna Haywood of Broomall.If you are counting down, summer is about 36 days away.