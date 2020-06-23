Weather

COVID-19 complicates efforts to stay cool in hot weather

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Now that summer is upon us and the temperatures are rising, the coronavirus pandemic is making it more complicated for people to stay cool.

Places that people typically go to escape the heat, like movie theaters, indoor shopping malls and pools, are currently closed. The City of Philadelphia opens up cooling centers when it activates a Heath Health Emergency. At the moment, those centers are also closed.

"You don't want people going to centers and then also having the risk of COVID," said Kerith Gabriel, Communication Director for Philadelphia Corporation for Aging. "So the city is taking their time to make sure that once they do open, these they can offer places that are the most sanitary and the most safe."

The City of Philadelphia is offering tips to stay cool such as:

  • closing blinds and avoid using the stove or oven.
  • - If one does not have air conditioning, it may be cooler outside than inside. If that's the case, head to a park and/or shaded area, stay six feet from others and drink plenty of water.
  • Wear a mask that's easy to breathe in; one that's lightweight and made of cotton
  • Seniors at risk of heat stress can contact the PCA heat line at 215-765-9040.


A spokesperson for the City of Philadelphia said they are working out the details for cooling center operations during COVID-19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherphiladelphiaheatcoronavirusweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 drown in New Jersey swimming pool: Police
Haverford Twp. employee killed in workplace accident
Cosby granted appeal in sex assault case
Fauci says 'it will be when not if' for a COVID-19 vaccine: LIVE
117 people shot in Philly this month: Data
Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico
FDA issues warning about 9 hand sanitizers
Show More
Man wronged in past by police saves officer from burning car
Multi-vehicle crash shut down Schuylkill Expressway EB
Fireworks sales skyrocket in Philly region
Roosevelt's great-great-grandson, Penn professor, weights in on statue removal
Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News