COVID-19 complicates efforts to stay cool in hot weather

closing blinds and avoid using the stove or oven.

- If one does not have air conditioning, it may be cooler outside than inside. If that's the case, head to a park and/or shaded area, stay six feet from others and drink plenty of water.

Wear a mask that's easy to breathe in; one that's lightweight and made of cotton

Seniors at risk of heat stress can contact the PCA heat line at 215-765-9040.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Now that summer is upon us and the temperatures are rising, the coronavirus pandemic is making it more complicated for people to stay cool.Places that people typically go to escape the heat, like movie theaters, indoor shopping malls and pools, are currently closed. The City of Philadelphia opens up cooling centers when it activates a Heath Health Emergency. At the moment, those centers are also closed."You don't want people going to centers and then also having the risk of COVID," said Kerith Gabriel, Communication Director for Philadelphia Corporation for Aging. "So the city is taking their time to make sure that once they do open, these they can offer places that are the most sanitary and the most safe."The City of Philadelphia is offering tips to stay cool such as:A spokesperson for the City of Philadelphia said they are working out the details for cooling center operations during COVID-19.