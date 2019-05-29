Weather

Damage reported after tornado sweeps through Morgantown, Pa.

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Residents across the state of Pennsylvania and New Jersey hunkered down on Tuesday night as severe weather hit the region.

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Morgantown, PA but has not determined its strength or path.



The NWS made their assessment based on the video they received showing the tornado on the ground.

A final assessment and survey of the area are expected to be completed on Wednesday.

A funnel clound has been spotted near Morgantown, Pa on May 28, 2019. (video: Michelle McGinn)


"We have some devastation," said Chief John W. Scalia with the Caernarvon Township Police Department during a press conference on Tuesday night.

Officials in Morgantown, PA hold press conference after reports of tornado on May 28, 2019.



Scalia says it appears a tornado damaged several homes.

He says as many as a dozen people have been displaced Tuesday night, but luckily no injuries have been reported.

The Red Cross will be set up at Caernarvon Township municipal building in Berks County to meet with residents.



The NWS will also conduct a survey in Sussex County, New Jersey where there have been reports of damage in relation to tonight's storms.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow tonight's severe weather.
