How Hurricane Maria stacks up against other deadly, destructive storms

From Hurricane Katrina to Hurricane Andrew to Hurricane Harvey, these storms will go down in history. (Dave Martin/AP Photo)

A new report found that Hurricane Maria killed nearly 3,000 people in Puerto Rico, making it one of the deadliest in the nation's history.

With so many ways to measure a hurricane -- from sustained wind speeds, to total cost to lives lost -- it can be hard to quantify what makes a hurricane historic. In 2017, FiveThirtyEight examined some of the costliest, deadliest modern tropical storms, putting together a list of tropical storms that have caused at least $1 billion damage since 1980.

The updated numbers for Maria make it deadlier than any on the list.

Here's a look at how Maria stacks up against the 10 deadliest of those storms.

Maria
Date: Sept. 20, 2017
Estimated Damage: $140 billion
Estimated Deaths: 2,975

Katrina
Date: Aug. 25, 2005
Estimated Damage: $160 billion
Estimated Deaths: 1,833

Sandy
Date: Oct. 30, 2012
Estimated Damage: $70.2 billion
Estimated Deaths: 159

Rita
Date: Sept. 20, 2005
Estimated Damage: $23.7 billion
Estimated Deaths: 119

Ike
Date: Sept. 12, 2008
Estimated Damage: $34.8 billion
Estimated Deaths: 112

Hugo
Date: Sept. 21, 1989
Estimated Damage: $18.2 billion
Estimated Deaths: 86

Floyd
Date: Sept. 14, 1999
Estimated Damage: $9.7 billion
Estimated Deaths: 77

Harvey
Date: Aug. 25, 2017
Estimated Damage: Could be as much as $180 billion
Estimated Deaths: At least 70

Juan
Date: Oct. 27, 1985
Estimated Damage: $3.5 billion
Estimated Deaths: 63

Andrew
Date: Aug. 23, 1992
Estimated Damage: $47.8 billion
Estimated Deaths: 61

Ivan
Date: Sept. 12, 2004
Estimated Damage: $27.1 billion
Estimated Deaths: 57
