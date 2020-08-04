Delaware prepared for wind, rain from Isaias

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (WPVI) -- Before the sun rose, Tina Jacobi had already received a weather alert."We were woken up by a tornado warning about 10 'til five," said the Frederick, MD resident who's visiting Rehoboth Beach.Jacobi is staying in a camper, which made her even leerier of the impending weather brought by Tropical Storm Isaias."We've been in high (alert) mode," she said before adding that she's be spending the day at a house with family.Residents in Delaware have not been told to evacuate, but they are being warned to take the storm seriously and to hunker down."We're asking residents to stay safe, be safe, stay vigilant," said Matt Meyer, a New Castle County Executive.In the inland areas of Delaware, flooding is a concern. In New Castle County, the Tactical Operations Center has been tracking Isaias.County public works crews worked to clear storm drains on Monday ahead of the storm.The Tactical Operations Center is coordinating with state emergency management and is adjacent to the 911 call center. They're prepared to issue warnings to residents.Parts of Delaware could see up to 6 inches of rain. Along the coastline, wind gusts could reach up to 70 miles per hour.