MIAMI -- Tropical Storm Dorian is threatening to hit Puerto Rico at near-hurricane force, and forecasters say it could strengthen further as it approaches the U.S. mainland.The storm is expected to pass over or near Puerto Rico, with landslides, widespread flooding and power outages possible. It's expected to be the first major test of emergency preparedness since Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017.President Donald Trump declared an emergency Tuesday night and ordered federal assistance for local authorities.Forecasters say "practically the entire island will be under sustained tropical storm-force winds."