hurricane dorian

Hurricane Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas: VIDEO

McLEAN'S TOWN CAY, Bahamas -- Hurricane Dorian unleashed massive flooding across the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with so much wind and water that authorities urged people to find floatation devices and grab hammers to break out of their attics if necessary.

The fearsome Category 4 storm slowed almost to a standstill as it shredded roofs, hurled cars and forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passed.

Dorian made landfall in the Abaco Islands Sunday afternoon and reached maximum sustained winds reaching 185 mph with gusts up to 220 mph. The National Hurricane Center said Dorian is tied with the 1935 Labor Day storm for the strongest hurricane on record.

Bahamian officials said they received a "tremendous" number of calls from people in flooded homes. Forecasters warned that Dorian could generate a storm surge as high as 23 feet.

WATCH: Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Dorian pounds island nation
EMBED More News Videos

Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Hurricane Dorian pounds island.



Police Chief Samuel Butler urged people to remain calm and share their GPS coordinates, but he said rescue crews had to wait until weather conditions improved.

By midday Monday, the storm's top sustained winds fell slightly to 155 mph. It was crawling along Grand Bahama Island at just 1 mph.

The water reached roofs and the tops of palm trees. One woman filmed water lapping at the stairs of her home's second floor.

The storm continues to crawl across the islands at 1 mph until it's expected to curve along the U.S. coast early Tuesday.



The Bahamas archipelago is no stranger to hurricanes. Homes are required to have metal reinforcements for roof beams to withstand winds into the upper limits of a Category 4 hurricane, and compliance is generally tight for those who can afford it. Risks are higher in poorer neighborhoods that have wooden homes in low-lying areas.

Forecasters said Dorian was likely to begin pulling away from the Bahamas early Tuesday and curving to the northeast parallel to the southeastern coast of the U.S. The system is expected to spin 40 to 50 miles off Florida, with hurricane-force wind speeds extending about 35 miles to the west.

EMBED More News Videos

Video from Grand Bahama island shows residents wading through knee-deep water on Sept. 2 as the eye of Hurricane Dorian passed over the area.



WATCH: What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video: NOAA plane flies into eye of Hurricane Dorian



The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhurricane doriantropical weatheru.s. & worldhurricanestorm damage
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Carriers offering free data, texting for those in Hurricane Dorian's path
Bracing for Hurricane Dorian: PHOTOS
Hurricane Dorian, now a Category 4 storm, still pummeling Bahamas
What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Robbers pepper spray business owner, take $27k from deposit bag 
NJ parade canceled after 'destructive devices' found in home
4 bodies recovered, dozens missing after boat fire off California coast
Hurricane Dorian, now a Category 4 storm, still pummeling Bahamas
AccuWeather: Spotty Showers, Strong Storms Today
Man charged with theft of collection box from Philadelphia church
New food options at Lincoln Financial Field this football season
Show More
Kevin Hart suffers "major back injuries" in car crash
What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian
Police chase, shooting ends in crash; 4 injured including 2 officers
Prosecutors: Murder suspect says he was trying to leave drug trade
No charges against MetroPCS employee who killed robbery suspect
More TOP STORIES News