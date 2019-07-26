accuweather

Double meteor shower! Catch the Southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids on Monday night

Meteor shower enthusiasts will have not one but two reasons to look at the night sky on Monday.

The Southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids will both peak on July 29-30. They will combine for about 25 meteors per hour, AccuWeather reports.

For the best viewing experience, find a safe, open space away from city lights. Relax on the ground and fix your eyes on the stars above. The radiant points for both showers are in the south, but you don't need to look in any direction in particular to see these meteors.

These will be the first meteor showers we'll be able to see since the Eta Aquarids peaked in early May.

When it comes to sky-watching, the fun never stops. On Wednesday night there will be a black moon, a term meaning the second new moon of the month.

SEE ALSO: Total solar eclipse, black moon, double meteor shower and more July 2019 astronomy events

Because they are so close to the new moon, viewing conditions for the showers will be excellent in areas with clear skies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatheru.s. & worldspacemeteor
ACCUWEATHER
Tips for staying safe during a heat wave
Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool
A half-blood thunder moon is coming on Tuesday
Floating fire ants clump into 'rafts' in Barry floodwaters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
18-year-old charged in A.C. shooting death of 15-year-old girl
Suspected driver in South Philly street racing crash meets with police
Canada continues manhunt after murder of 3, including American
Bicyclist critical after hit-and-run involving stolen Jeep
9-year-old rings bell after defeating ovarian cancer
Police: Suspect fires at witness to car break-in
Show More
4 charged with skipping $21K in tolls in Bucks County
Several injured in Sea Isle City deck collapse
Push to change date of Halloween picks up steam
Mom who dropped baby during fight lied to officers: police
She said yes! Action News catches Sea Isle City beach proposal
More TOP STORIES News