If you don't have spring fever yet, this gorgeous view will do the trick.
A drone operator in Lake Elsinore, California captured aerial images of the wildflowers blooming in the Walker Canyon poppy fields.
Botanists are calling this year's display a "superbloom" because of the millions of poppies that seemed to pop up all at once.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Drone footage captures beautiful blanket of orange flowers in California field
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News