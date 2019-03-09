Weather

Drone footage captures beautiful blanket of orange flowers in California field

EMBED <>More Videos

Drone footage captures beautiful blanket of orange flowers in California field. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 9, 2019.

If you don't have spring fever yet, this gorgeous view will do the trick.

A drone operator in Lake Elsinore, California captured aerial images of the wildflowers blooming in the Walker Canyon poppy fields.

Botanists are calling this year's display a "superbloom" because of the millions of poppies that seemed to pop up all at once.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherdronesspring
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Turning guns of violence into garden tools
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
Shots fired after friends get into fight in South Philadelphia
Traffic stop leads to major drug bust in North Philadelphia
Suspect sought for shooting near SEPTA bus depot in Strawberry Mansion
GoFundMe case: Bobbitt pleads guilty to state charge
Firefighters battle house fire in Blackwood, New Jersey
Show More
Suspect facing new charges in the murder of model on the Main Line
Video shows moments before gunfire, SUV crash in SW Philly
Family of man shot by police are looking for answers.
Man dead in Germantown shooting; shot 23 times
Despite allegations, Sheriff Williams announces re-election effort
More TOP STORIES News