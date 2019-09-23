Drone video shows beautiful fall foliage expected in the upcoming month

KACAMANGUS HIGHWAY, New Hampshire (WPVI) -- It's fall ya'll!Drone video shows the beautiful fall foliage that can be expected in the upcoming month in New Hampshire.New Hampshire resident Michael Holzwarth captured the footage in 2016 as he took a road trip down the Kacamangus highway.The footage captures the colorful leaves in all their glory.Typically, peak fall foliage can be expected in mid-October.