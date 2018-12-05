Early December snowstorm hits New Jersey

A good amount of snow fell in Absecon, New Jersey leaving a winter wonderland.For the first time this year, Tracey Wilson has the old shovel out.She cleared snow from her driveway in Absecon."Yeah, it's good. It's not too cold. The snow is nice and light. It's easy to move," she said.The snow has been consistently falling for the most part of the day.It's stuck to all the trees and homes creating what's really become, "a gorgeous day."In Egg Harbor, we saw several plow truck go through town on White horse Pike.And neighbors there also embraced the quick winter storm."I am a winter person, so it's fine for me," said Deborah Hayes of Egg Harbor.One man was particularly excited."Perfect day to deer hunt, and that's where I'm off to right now," said John Garth of Egg Harbor.Down in Pleasantville, even the snow blowers were out.They got several inches thick enough to coat the sidewalks.For Shah Sanders of Pleasantville, he had this whole block along Main Street to clear with only his shovel."It's kind of messy out here right now. I wish I was inside but unfortunately, I'm the super of this building so therefore I got to take care of this so guys like you won't slip and fall, " he said.And we certainly appreciate that.Several schools in the area let out early, and we know the students didn't complain about that.------