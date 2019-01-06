U.S. & WORLD

Earthquake warning app unveiled in California

EMBED </>More Videos

Earthquake warning app unveiled in California. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on January 6, 2019.

Californians have a new app to warn them when an earthquake is about to hit.

The city of Los Angeles has released what's called the "Shake Alert LA" app.

It's based on the US Geological Survey's warning system.

The app uses a network of in-ground sensors that detect seismic activity.

Users will be alerted if an earthquake with a magnitude of at least 5.0 is detected.

How much warning they will have will depend on the user's location.

Experts say even just a few extra seconds can help people find a safe place in an earthquake.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldearthquakemobile app
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Suspects in Jazmine Barnes' case fired at wrong vehicle
Chargers' Melvin Gordon has fun with Uber driver after landing in Baltimore
Goats enjoy leftover Christmas trees
Hungary: Union calls for strike, protests over labor law
More u.s. & world
WEATHER
'Fireball' seen in New Zealand sky
AccuWeather: Gusty Winds
Don't miss these space events in 2019
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
More Weather
Top Stories
Man dies after being punched in South Philadelphia park
Suspects in Jazmine Barnes' case fired at wrong vehicle
Grandmother, 2 grandchildren killed in Hunting Park fire
Suspect sought for multiple assaults in South Philadelphia
Man dies attempting to rescue wife from house fire in Upper Darby
Mummers pay tribute to members who died in crash
Police: Philly man arrested for deadly shooting in Atlantic City
Police: Man possibly beaten to death in South Philadelphia
Show More
Philadelphia Eagles land in Chicago to take on the Bears
Police: Man arrested after bringing gun and drugs into Darby school
Man struck by train in Center City
Philadelphia landmarks aglow in Eagles green
Girl rescued after posting photos of dead father to Facebook
More News