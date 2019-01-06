Earthquake warning app unveiled in California

Californians have a new app to warn them when an earthquake is about to hit.The city of Los Angeles has released what's called the "Shake Alert LA" app.It's based on the US Geological Survey's warning system.The app uses a network of in-ground sensors that detect seismic activity.Users will be alerted if an earthquake with a magnitude of at least 5.0 is detected.How much warning they will have will depend on the user's location.Experts say even just a few extra seconds can help people find a safe place in an earthquake.------