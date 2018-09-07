Weekend to do list: take boat out of the water & secure loose objects. Chances are increasing that #Florence will be threatening the East Coast next week. If you have property at the shore, it’s a good idea to prepare #hopeforthebest #preparefortheworst pic.twitter.com/KhEGt2SIWx — Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) September 7, 2018

Tropical Storm Florence is expected to gain strength as it moves through the Atlantic Ocean over the next week.While it is still too far away to tell exactly when or if we will see a significant impact in the Philadelphia area, residents all along the East Coast are being told to keep an eye on the track of the storm.Florence weakened to a tropical storm Thursday evening, but AccuWeather says it should re-intensify later Friday.Beyond Friday night, Florence will move into an area of more favorable conditions for strengthening and the tropical cyclone should intensify more this weekend, as it moves on a more northwesterly course.There is a lot of uncertainty with the exact track of Florence in the longer range. It is possible that Florence will track close enough to Bermuda to bring some impacts to the island around Tuesday of next week.It is also possible that Florence might track far enough to the west to threaten the East Coast of the United States from North Carolina northward to Long Island during the latter part of next week.Models suggest Florence could become a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday, upgrade to a Category 2 on Monday, and possibly a Category 3 on Wednesday.People in Bermuda and along the East Coast from the Carolinas on north will need to keep a close eye on any changes with Florence.------