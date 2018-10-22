HURRICANE

Hurricane Willa track: 'Extremely dangerous' hurricane aims for Mexico

EMBED </>More Videos

Hurricane Willa takes aim at Mexico, with rains coming to Texas next

MEXICO CITY --
Hurricane Willa has grown rapidly into an "extremely dangerous" near-Category 5 storm in the eastern Pacific, on a path to smash into Mexico's western coast between Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta by Wednesday.

The governments of Sinaloa and Nayarit states ordered coastal region schools to close on Monday and began preparing emergency shelters ahead of the onslaught.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said that Willa could "produce life-threatening storm surge, wind and rainfall over portions of southwestern and west-central Mexico beginning on Tuesday." It predicted that Willa could become a Category 5 hurricane later Monday, generating life-threatening surf and rip tide conditions.

A hurricane warning was posted for Mexico's western coast between San Blas and Mazatlan, including the Islas Marias, a nature reserve and federal prison directly in the forecast track of the storm.

Tropical storm warnings ranged from Playa Perula north to San Blas and from Mazatlan north to Bahia Tempehuaya. The center said Willa is expected make landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

By early Monday, Willa had maximum sustained winds of 155 mph (255 kph) - the same windspeed Hurricane Michael had at landfall in Florida - and was centered about 200 miles (325 kilometers) south-southwest of the Islas Marias and 155 miles (250 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes. It was moving north at 7 mph (11 kph).

Hurricane force winds extended 30 miles (45 kilometers) from the storm's core and tropical storm force winds were up to 90 miles (150 kilometers) out.

The hurricane center said 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of rain should fall - and some places could see up to 18 inches (45 centimeters) - on parts of western Jalisco, western Nayarit and southern Sinaloa states. It warned of the danger of flash flooding and landslides in mountainous areas.

Farther to the south, Tropical Storm Vicente weakened but was still expected to produce heavy rainfall and flooding over parts of southern and southwestern Mexico.

By early Monday, its core was about 195 miles (310 kilometers) southeast of Acapulco with top sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph). The hurricane center said it could produce 3 to 6 inches (7.5 to 15 centimeters) of rain in parts of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco states.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldhurricanesevere weather
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE
Home stands virtually untouched at heart of Michael's damage
Hurricane Michael death toll at least 17: Remembering the victims
Florida: Grim search through ruined landscape after Michael
Tyndall AFB suffers "catastrophic damage" from Hurricane Michael
More hurricane
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Bright, Chilly Today
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes Texas panhandle
Adam Joseph's Fall Adventure in Doylestown
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower this weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
Fmr. NFL player released 19 years after girlfriend's murder
Panthers' Reid calls Jenkins 'sellout' in protest movement
Vehicle mangled in crash with tractor-trailer on Route 322
Search for suspects after shootout outside Springfield Mall
4 Americans with bachelor party killed in rafting accident
Mega Millions, Powerball climb to combined $2.2B
Police: Mother in custody after shooting teenage son
Fan at Union game spots car in Del. River in Chester
Show More
Mother of 2 shot in chest in Trenton home
Man killed in Lehigh Valley hit-and-run identified
I-78 closed in both directions due to truck fire
Phoenixville man in jail after police chase to New York
Girard Ave. closure continues, extended due to water main break
More News