EAST MOLINE, Ill. --Bitterly cold temperatures played a role in the death of a FedEx worker at a delivery hub in East Moline Thursday morning, authorities said.
The 69-year-old man was found frozen between two semi trailers outside a FedEx freight location, WQAD reports.
Another FedEx employee found his body around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police aren't sure how long he'd been there before he was discovered, but say there are no significant signs of foul play.
Investigators are examining the scene and pulling footage from security cameras at the facility.
An autopsy is scheduled for February 4.