WEATHER

Five places where people live the longest known as 'blue zones'

EMBED </>More Videos

The secret to a long life? Live in one of these five cities. (AccuWeather)

Blue zones are places in the world where the average life expectancy is higher than average.

According to AccuWeather, people in these locations commonly live to 90 years old, and sometimes to 100. A healthy diet, daily exercise and minimal stress contribute to the longevity.

The five cities that are considered blue zones are: Sardinia, Italy, Okinawa, Japan, Loma Linda, California, Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica and Ikaria, Greece.

According to bluezones.com, Sardinia was the first region identified because of its large concentration of male centenarians.
Related Topics:
weatherfoodhealthaccuweather
WEATHER
Nat'l Weather Service confirms tornado in Lehigh Valley
AccuWeather: Very Humid, Spotty Downpours
Flooding concerns continue in Chester County
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
Flooding concerns in Chester Co., boats rescue restaurant patrons
More Weather
Top Stories
Made in America to remain on Ben Franklin Parkway
Woman killed, daughters injured in Mercer Co. house collapse
Video shows suspect in multiple West Philadelphia sex assaults
Accused DJ impersonator arrested in Virginia
'Handmaid's Tale' demonstrators protest Pence in Philly
Duck boat that sank, killing 17, raised from Missouri lake
Nat'l Weather Service confirms tornado in Lehigh Valley
AccuWeather: Very Humid, Spotty Downpours
Show More
Pence speaks at Philadelphia Sheraton
Indictment: Worker sought bribes from Sandy victims
Flooding concerns continue in Chester County
Truck crashes on westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike
Girl, 15, and boyfriend, 18, charged with plotting to kill family
More News