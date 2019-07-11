Weather

Flash flooding leaves motorists stranded in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA -- The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood emergency for parts of eastern Pennsylvania after more than six inches of rain dumped onto the area, flooding roads and trapping motorists in cars.

The weather service says a number of vehicle and residential evacuations are underway after the rain-packing storm moved into parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Officials are urging residents to move to higher ground as soon as possible, calling it "an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation."

Submit your videos and photos to us through 6abc.com/share and they may air on Action News.
The Reading Eagle says a someone had to be rescued from the second floor of a home, and several disabled cars were stranded on roads with drivers needing rescue. Downed wires are also causing issues.

A swath of Pennsylvania from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia is being doused by heavy rains. Areas of Pittsburgh are dealing with flooding and landslides and Philadelphia is under a flash flood watch through late Thursday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherpennsylvania newsfloodingweather
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Emergency
2 dead after being pulled from manhole in Delaware County
Dashcam captures 'heroic and livesaving' police rescue
Police: Boy killed, grandmother injured after being struck by unlicensed driver
Police cadet surrenders on assault charges
Nurses, service workers protest outside Hahnemann
Tick bite can spark unusual food allergy to red meat
Show More
Fire department welcomes 12 babies after devastating wildfire
Insurance adjusters allegedly stole $300K from homeowners
Motorcycle collision leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Bucks County
Cargo ship involved in $1.3B cocaine bust owned by JPMorgan Chase
Gruesome details in slaying of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck
More TOP STORIES News