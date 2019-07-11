Flash flooding leaves motorists stranded in Pennsylvania

422 IN DOUGLASSVILLE.

Water is up to the top of the concrete median. Please be careful traveling this evening with many flood warnings and some flood emergencies. Thank you Barbara for taking this pic on the safe side of the street pic.twitter.com/DZ9xMl1fP6 — Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) July 11, 2019

PHILADELPHIA -- The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood emergency for parts of eastern Pennsylvania after more than six inches of rain dumped onto the area, flooding roads and trapping motorists in cars.The weather service says a number of vehicle and residential evacuations are underway after the rain-packing storm moved into parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Officials are urging residents to move to higher ground as soon as possible, calling it "an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation."The Reading Eagle says a someone had to be rescued from the second floor of a home, and several disabled cars were stranded on roads with drivers needing rescue. Downed wires are also causing issues.A swath of Pennsylvania from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia is being doused by heavy rains. Areas of Pittsburgh are dealing with flooding and landslides and Philadelphia is under a flash flood watch through late Thursday.