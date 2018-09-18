WEATHER

Florence flood victims get food and water; rain spreads to Northeast

EMBED </>More Videos

Flood victims get food and water; rain spreads to Northeast. Marci Gonzalez reports during Action News at Noon on September 18, 2018.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WPVI) --
Still stranded by Florence's epic floods days after the hurricane hit North Carolina, Wilmington residents lined up by the hundreds Tuesday for free food, water and tarps as officials struggled to open new routes to one of the state's largest cities.

The death toll from the storm rose to at least 32 in three states, with 25 fatalities in North Carolina, as remnants of the once-powerful Category 4 hurricane - now reduced to a rainy, windy mass of low pressure - dumped rain on the heavily populated Northeast.

Parts of southern New Hampshire and much of Massachusetts were under a flash flood warning, and a tornado warning was issued near Salem, Massachusetts.

EMBED More News Videos

Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 11 p.m. in Richland, North Carolina as flood waters nearly cover an entire church on September 17, 2018.



In Wilmington, population 120,000, workers began handing out supplies using a system that resembled a fast-food restaurant drive-thru: Drivers pulled up to pallets lining a street, placed an order and left without having to get out.

Todd Tremain needed tarps to cover up spots where Florence's winds ripped shingles off his roof. "The roof is leaking, messing up the inside of the house," he said.

Others got a case of bottled water or military MREs, or field rations. An olive-drab military forklift moved around huge pallets loaded with supplies.

Four days after Florence blew ashore and began unloading more than 2 feet of rain that paralyzed much of North Carolina, Wilmington was still virtually cut off from the rest of the state, with just one road tentatively open as a supply route. Officials said they will open roads as flooding recedes and downed trees and power lines are cleared away. It's not clear when that might happen.

Sarah Bloomquist reports from North Carolina
6abc's Sarah Bloomquist is in North Carolina reporting on Hurricane Florence


Items have been brought into the city by big military trucks and helicopters, which also have been used to pluck hundreds of desperate people from atop homes and other structures.

"Thank you," a shirtless Willie Schubert mouthed to members of a Coast Guard helicopter crew who picked up him and his dog Lucky from atop a house encircled by water in Pollocksville on Monday. It wasn't clear how long he had been stranded.

The dead include a 1-year-old boy who was swept away after his mother drove into floodwaters and lost her grip on him. Authorities in Virginia said one person was dead after an apparent tornado.

The rain finally stopped and the sun peeked through on Monday, but North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper warned that dangerously high water would persist for days. He urged residents who were evacuated from the hardest-hit areas to stay away because of closed roads and floodwaters that submerged entire communities.

"There's too much going on," he said.

EMBED More News Videos

So far, 23 have been killed by Hurricane Florence, including 17 people in North Carolina.



Utility crews from multiple states worked to restore power, and outages were down from a high of more than 900,000 to about 320,000 homes and businesses, nearly all in North Carolina.

Crews conducted about 700 rescues in New Hanover County, where Wilmington is located. About half of all homes and businesses were without power Tuesday, a big improvement from a day earlier. Roads were being cleared and the landfill was open to accept storm refuse.

Mayor Bill Saffo said he was working with the governor's office to get more fuel into Wilmington.

"At this time, things are moving as well as can be in the city," he said.

Downgraded from a tropical depression, the deadly storm still had abundant rain and top winds around 25 mph (40 kph). Forecasters said states in the Northeast are in for as much as 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain before the system moves offshore again.



___

Waggoner reported from Raleigh, North Carolina. Associated Press photographer Steve Helber in Pollocksville, North Carolina, and AP writers Jonathan Drew in Lumberton, North Carolina; Gary Robertson in Raleigh; and Jay Reeves in Atlanta contributed to this report.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanetropical storminstagram storieshurricane florenceu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
How to prepare your home for high winds
Deadliest, costliest hurricanes of the past 38 years
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Spotty Downpours From The Remnants of Florence Today
Florence updates: 33 dead, including 26 in NC
Sarah Bloomquist reports on the aftermath of Hurricane Florence
Video of deadly tornado as it passes through Virginia
More Weather
Top Stories
Police sergeant among 24 alleged child predators arrested in sting
Man in GoFundMe dispute: Everything will be 'crystal clear'
Police: Brothers found after missing from West Philadelphia home
Man caught shaving on train in viral video says don't judge
Police: Man who confessed to killing father showed no remorse
AccuWeather: Spotty Downpours From The Remnants of Florence Today
Man shot to death in Feltonville
Shooting victim runs to Sunoco station for help
Show More
Day care owner accused of keeping babies tied to car seats
Champion Iowa State golfer found dead at course; suspect charged
Mom makes son wear 'I am a bully' shirt to teach him a lesson
Thief swipes wheelchair used by boy with cerebral palsy
Pickup truck driver sought for 'turfing' school property
More News