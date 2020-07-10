Tropical Storm Fay causing flooding at shore towns

This is what we’re seeing in North Wildwood ... lots of flooding , some road closures ... @6abc pic.twitter.com/QkV5V5ohcS — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) July 10, 2020

Heading into North Wildwood some roads are closed due to flooding. Traffic diverted. pic.twitter.com/Ivp8KfAJyk — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) July 10, 2020

Sea Isle City is dealing with flooding this morning. A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for Atlantic and northern Cape May counties until 1pm. pic.twitter.com/3OjQnfoNYz — Chris Sowers (@chris_sowers) July 10, 2020

Absolutely pouring in Ocean City. Flash flood warning in effect. pic.twitter.com/L62qAdll30 — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) July 10, 2020

Rain, rip currents as Fay moves into our area: pic.twitter.com/Dr4FdxTxJ1 — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) July 10, 2020

Driving down to Ocean City pic.twitter.com/26NWhJRat9 — Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) July 10, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6310872" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist David Murphy with AccuWeather on July 10, 2020.

This is what we’re seeing on The GS Parkway passing the Swainton/Avalon exit ... the rain hasn’t stopped since we hit South Jersey ... @6abc pic.twitter.com/z7wJUpHI7x — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) July 10, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6310834" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tropical Storm Fay floods road in Fenwick Island, Delaware.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Tropical Storm Fay did not wait long to cause trouble in shore towns across New Jersey and Delaware as it makes its journey across the Philadelphia area Friday.A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for Atlantic, Burlington, and Ocean counties until 2:30 p.m.By mid-morning, lots of flooding could be seen on the streets of North Wildwood, with some roads closed off to traffic.Some streets in Sea Isle City have become bodies of water.In Ocean City, Fay began bringing heavy rain early and it continued throughout the morning.The Ocean City Office of Emergency Management is warning people that heavy rain flooding can impact parts of the island that don't typically experience tidal flooding so be ready to move your cars if need be.The Action Cam captured the downpours on the Garden State Parkway near the Avalon exit.Flash flooding is a concern across the region given that some areas are already saturated from recent storms. Wind gusts are expected to strengthen mid-morning.Drivers could be seen trying to make their way through a flooded road in Fenwick Island, Delaware Friday morning.Fay was expected to bring 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain, with the possibility of flash flooding in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England, The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. advisory. That's down from earlier forecasts of about 3 to 5 inches (8 to 13 centimeters) of rain.The storm picked up speed Friday morning, moving north around 10 mph (17 kph) and producing top sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph), forecasters said. Earlier observations showed it moving at 8 mph (13 kph) with top sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph).A tropical storm warning remained in effect from Cape May, New Jersey, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York, forecasters said.Fay is the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season's previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes.---The Associated Press contributed to this report.