EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3807343" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dramatic rescue from Chester County flash flooding: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., July 22, 2018

Torrential downpours hit Chester County Sunday evening and flooding soon followed.In West Marlborough, Ronald Heath watched as the waters of the Brandywine Creek swiftly moved toward his home around 6 p.m."This was like a flash flood, within five to ten minutes everything was chaos like someone opened up a dam," Heath said.Heath rushed to save what he could. He said he's never seen water this high near his home."My neighbor let me put my truck, other things up at his house. I cleared out my basement as much as I can to get stuff out. I have about two feet of water," Heath said.Outside The Whip restaurant, cell phone video captured the floodwaters at Springdell and North Chatham roads.Boats were brought in to help with evacuations of the restaurant and several nearby homes.Walter Puddifier and Tom David, on vacation from the UK, were at the restaurant when the heavy rains hit Chester County. They now have story to tell when they get home."They came in and said you'll have to get a life raft down - women and children first," David said.They said they were indeed "the last ones to leave the pub."------