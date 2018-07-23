FLASH FLOODING

Flooding concerns in Chester County, boats rescue restaurant patrons

EMBED </>More Videos

Flooding concerns in Chester County. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on July 23, 2018. (WPVI)

By
WEST MARLBOROUGH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Torrential downpours hit Chester County Sunday evening and flooding soon followed.

In West Marlborough, Ronald Heath watched as the waters of the Brandywine Creek swiftly moved toward his home around 6 p.m.

"This was like a flash flood, within five to ten minutes everything was chaos like someone opened up a dam," Heath said.

Heath rushed to save what he could. He said he's never seen water this high near his home.

"My neighbor let me put my truck, other things up at his house. I cleared out my basement as much as I can to get stuff out. I have about two feet of water," Heath said.

Outside The Whip restaurant, cell phone video captured the floodwaters at Springdell and North Chatham roads.

Boats were brought in to help with evacuations of the restaurant and several nearby homes.

Walter Puddifier and Tom David, on vacation from the UK, were at the restaurant when the heavy rains hit Chester County. They now have story to tell when they get home.

"They came in and said you'll have to get a life raft down - women and children first," David said.

They said they were indeed "the last ones to leave the pub."

EMBED More News Videos

Dramatic rescue from Chester County flash flooding: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., July 22, 2018


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania newsflash floodingWest Marlborough Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FLASH FLOODING
Roads torn up, washed out in 'historic' Mich. flash flooding
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after being shut down for flooding
Explainer: Flash Flood vs. Flood
Body of Nat'l Guardsman found after catastrophic Md. flash flood
More flash flooding
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Oppressive Humidity, Spotty Downpours This Week
Crews work to restore power to those who lost it during the storm
Heavy rain brings rough conditions at the Jersey Shore
What does 'dog days of summer' really mean?
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Oppressive Humidity, Spotty Downpours This Week
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Woman impaled by beach umbrella on Maryland beach
Pence visiting Philly, protesters to channel 'Handmaid's Tale'
Alligator found in Prospect Park backyard
Delco parish gathers for mass after devastating fire
Firefighter, resident injured in Christiana fire
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Show More
Philadelphia police respond to a significant number of overdose-related incidents
Deadly Trader Joe's shooting started with domestic feud
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Opioid Crisis: 6abc.com Special Presentation
2 firefighters injured battling rowhome fire
More News