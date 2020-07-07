Weather

Flooding, downed trees leave damage in Montgomery County

CHELTENHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Signs of Monday's powerful storms still linger in Tookany Creek Park in Cheltenham.

You can see debris stuck between slats of a footbridge that stretches across a much quieter creek. Plants are flattened on the banks.

Trees fell. Homes lost power. Road after road was closed as the storm raged on Monday afternoon.

"Everything was blocked off. There were police officers. There were cars stuck. It was pretty horrific," described Nokie Powell-Presock of Lawncrest.

RELATED: Flooding, hail, waterspouts: Severe weather moves through South Jersey, southeastern Pennsylvania

Glendora McLean of Cheltenham added, "On the other side, you can't get through. They have it completely closed off. You can only come up Central. You can't get down any further."

On Tookany Creek Parkway, a water-soaked Jeep sat with leaves in its grill, washed into a wooden fence. Water pooled on the dashboard and filled the cup holders.

Homes flooded on Coventry Avenue in Melrose Park.

Greg Ilan said his first floor is destroyed after rains washed out a construction site down the street and the debris clogged all the drains outside their home.

In Gladwyne, road closures remained on Tuesday morning. Conshohocken State Road near Mill Creek blocked for a downed tree.
