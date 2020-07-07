Flooding, hail, waterspouts: Severe weather moves through South Jersey, southeastern Pennsylvania

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6303566" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Heavy rains caused flooding in Pennsylvania on Monday afternoon.

A series of videos captured severe weather around the region on Monday.One moment included a jaw-dropping moment of two waterspouts from Stone Harbor, New Jersey.In Hammonton, an Action News viewer shared a video of rising floodwaters that took over a road in a neighborhood.Luis Cruz was on his way out of town when his car stalled in the floodwaters."From the beginning, you can see the lines, so I thought it was okay, but I guess not," said Cruz, of Trenton.A tow truck arrived after he waited two hours.A lesson in the hazards of driving through floodwaters learned the hard way."Yes, stay away, stay away. You don't know how deep it is till you get there," he said.The winds were also a force to be reckoned with. An umbrella was seen getting the brunt of it in Wildwood.In Ocean City, lightning flashing above pools of floodwaters a constant as night fell."We're just hoping to get dinner and hide back in our homes," said one visitor.So far, there have been no reported injuries.In Melrose Park, Greg Ilin's home was damaged by the floodwaters.The water almost came up into the second floor, saturating the walls and floors.He and his wife say the rains washed out a construction site down the street and the debris from that clogged all the drains outside their home."...When it was raining, it pushed so much dirt and clogs the drain," he said.Just down the road in Cheltenham Township, at the Tookany Playground, someone in a Jeep was swept off the road and slammed into the wooden fence.Local business signs and landscaping were knocked over and uprooted.In Wyncote, neighbor Kenneth Mitchell said he could have been killed.His Audi stalled out on Country Club Lane as he was pulling out of his development. He was caught right in the middle of a flash flood."Water just came gushing out. I made it halfway out. The car just stalled out," he said.Mitchell says he had no idea how dangerous of a situation he was in before he caught in it"It was devastating, yes, devastating, devastating. I'm just glad that I'm OK," he said.