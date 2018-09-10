FLASH FLOODING

Flooding issues continued Monday at Jersey shore

Flooding woes continue at the New Jersey shore. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at Noon on September 10, 2018.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) --
Flood waters continued to cause problems at the Jersey shore on Monday.

An hour or so after high tide, the back backs in Ocean City began to swell, flooding 34th Street and making it difficult for some homeowners like John Schock to get home.

"Most of the houses are raised, but I am not worried about it, it's not in the garage," he said. "But the streets are impassable."

The Blighs came to the Acme to get supplies, bracing for a possible impact from Hurricane Florence.

Flash flooding overtakes streets at Jersey Shore. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 4 a.m. on September 10, 2018.



There wasn't any flooding when they walked in, but when they walked out it was a different scene.

"None of this was here. We shopped and now my car is like two inches away from this flood and that's impassable," said Mary Bligh.

High tide also startled residents on Bay Drive and Cordova Avenue in Pleasantville.

Waves banged against garage doors.

"When I opened the door and looked outside, I said, 'We couldn't get the van.' That's how much water was out there," said Charles Nelson.

Minor street and tidal flooding are expected around these parts. Hurricanes, though, bring anxiety. The hope is that Florence stays to the South.

"As far as Florence goes, when you look at the cone that they are predicting, we are not that far off the north end of it so we need to take it seriously," said Jim Bligh.

"We got through Sandy, so we'll get through whatever this turns out to be," said Mary Bligh.

Flooding causes problems in Atlantic City: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 11 p.m., September 9, 2018


The head of emergency management in Brigantine said it appears most of the worst street flooding has passed.

Officials up and down the New Jersey coast will be keeping a close eye on Florence.

Atlantic City
