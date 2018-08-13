WEATHER

Flooding: Kids rescued from car; Schuylkill Expressway shut down

Children rescued from car in Delaware floodwaters. Action Cam footage from August 13, 2018.

Heavy rain has caused roads to flood all across the Delaware Valley resulting in cars getting stuck, people being rescued, and streets to shut down.


All lanes on the eastbound Schuylkill Expressway between beginning of I-76 and Exit 328 - US 202 North remain closed due to high water levels. The Pennsylvania Turnpike was closed eastbound at Valley Forge Exit #326 and westbound at Norristown Exit 333 for a time, but has since reopened. SEPTA has resumed normal boarding locations on its Norristown High Speed Line after bringing in shuttle buses for some locations.

Flash flooding caused cars to stall in floodwaters at Eakins Oval in front of the Art Museum Monday morning.



Two children and an adult were rescued from a car that got stuck in floodwaters in Delaware.

Action News viewer Sarah Kathleen sent us this video of flooding in West Chester on Monday, August 13, 2018.



It happened around 7 a.m. Monday on the Centerville Road Ramp to the Kirkwood Highway in Prices Corner. Rescue crews waded through high water as heavy rains came down. They were able to rescue all three from the vehicle.

The rain has caused problems throughout the area.

Action News viewer Jonathan Patten sent us this video of flooding in Hockessin, Delaware on Monday, August 13, 2018.



The Action Cam saw multiple cars on the flooded roadways at West 2nd and Tilghman Streets in Chester, Delaware County.

Meteorologist Adam Joseph reported flooding on Lancaster Avenue in Wayne.

Action News viewer J.P. Tracey sent us this video of flooding in West Bradford Twp. on Monday, August 13, 2018.


Upper Darby police have warned residents to stay away from Lansdowne and Huey and Marshall Road from Lansdowne into the city.

"Police are actively rescuing people trapped in their cars due to flooding. Please stay off the roads," the Upper Darby police tweeted.

