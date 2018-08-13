Flooding: Kids rescued from car; Schuylkill Expressway shut down

Marshall Road pic.twitter.com/uU0bvXvX43— Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) August 13, 2018
All lanes on the eastbound Schuylkill Expressway between beginning of I-76 and Exit 328 - US 202 North remain closed due to high water levels. The Pennsylvania Turnpike was closed eastbound at Valley Forge Exit #326 and westbound at Norristown Exit 333 for a time, but has since reopened. SEPTA has resumed normal boarding locations on its Norristown High Speed Line after bringing in shuttle buses for some locations.
Two children and an adult were rescued from a car that got stuck in floodwaters in Delaware.
It happened around 7 a.m. Monday on the Centerville Road Ramp to the Kirkwood Highway in Prices Corner. Rescue crews waded through high water as heavy rains came down. They were able to rescue all three from the vehicle.
The rain has caused problems throughout the area.
The Action Cam saw multiple cars on the flooded roadways at West 2nd and Tilghman Streets in Chester, Delaware County.
Meteorologist Adam Joseph reported flooding on Lancaster Avenue in Wayne.
Upper Darby police have warned residents to stay away from Lansdowne and Huey and Marshall Road from Lansdowne into the city.
"Police are actively rescuing people trapped in their cars due to flooding. Please stay off the roads," the Upper Darby police tweeted.
FLOODING.....Lancaster Ave Wayne Pa.— Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) August 13, 2018
Please be careful and do not do with these cars are doing, so dangerous pic.twitter.com/m15t8eXDFu
