Flooding strands New Jersey drivers and homeowners; PATCO suspends service

Flooding in New Jersey strands drivers. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on June 20, 2019.

VIDEO: Traffic at a standstill on the 295 on-ramp off of 76 in Bellmawr. Reports of flooding. @6abc pic.twitter.com/AOzAFo9i9P — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) June 20, 2019

Flood rescues in Westville, New Jersey. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on June 20, 2019.

Sweet Pea, Zeta and Piper are doing fine after being rescued from flood area. pic.twitter.com/007nrkwySC — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) June 20, 2019

Major flooding in South Jersey. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on June 20, 2019.

⚠️SERVICE SUSPENDED DUE TO STORM DAMAGE ⚠️#PATCO service is suspended this morning (6/20) as a result of issues created by last night's storm. Several stations flooded & track ballast (stone that holds track in place) in some areas washed away. Repairs/inspections underway. pic.twitter.com/lyXUUBFCoc — PATCO (@RidePATCO) June 20, 2019

River Line Service is restored between the Walter Rand Transportation Center and the Waterfront Entertainment Complex following earlier flooding. Service is on or close to schedule in both directions. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) June 20, 2019

We were driving in Action News van on 76 approaching Grays Ferry when this happened. I was recording the rain- we didn't even see flooding until we were on top of it. pic.twitter.com/NfLJnJ6uL4 — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) June 20, 2019

Roof collapse at Flourtown Acme. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on June 20, 2019.

Flooding at Berks County Wawa parking lot. Watch the report from Action News Mornings on June 20, 2019.

BELLMAWR, N.J. (WPVI) -- Heavy downpours caused drivers to become stranded on highways, people and pets to be rescued from their homes, mass transit service to be shut down, and roofs to collapse throughout the Delaware and Lehigh valleys Thursday morning.Just before 7 a.m., all lanes of I-295 in Bellmawr, New Jersey reopened after flooding caused vehicles to be stuck for hours.The water stretched across both northbound and southbound lanes. Drivers stopped - some were stuck in the water, while others just had nowhere else to go.The I-295 problems continued in National Park, Gloucester County, where drivers like Brian Nederostek of Linwood became stranded on the flooded roadway."It went up to my calves when I walked out of my car and that was not even the deepest part closer to the median of the highway. I saw the one police officer walk through and it was up to his knees," Nederostek said.In Westville, Gloucester County, a mandatory evacuated was called and rescue crews responded.Off Broadway and Willow Drive, the fire department took boats around the high floodwaters to rescue the trapped residents and their pets.One rescuers said the deepest waters reached approximately five feet.A homeowner told Action News he just bought a newly remodeled home last year. Now, the basement was flooded."In my 30 years living here I've never seen it this bad," one Westville resident said.In Vincentown, Burlington County, homes on the Lenape Trail near the Rancocas Creek had to be evacuated.Drone 6 was over the scene as water rescues were taking place.There were no reports of injuries.In Woodbury, Gloucester County, high water covered the 400 block of Mantua Pike.Drivers still made their way around, plowing through the flooded roadway, which is not recommended.PATCO has suspended a majority of its service in New Jersey, all trains between Lindenwold and Broadway in Camden, for the entire morning rush. PATCO says there is storm damage at several New Jersey stations and track areas.One train will run eastbound/westbound between 15th and 16th streets in Philadelphia and Broadway. NJ Transit will cross honor tickets. PATCO advises commuters to seek alternate transportation.NJ Transit, meanwhile, suspended the River Line in both directions between the Walter Rand Transportation Center and the Waterfront Entertainment Complex due to flooding. It was restored just after 8 a.m.In Philadelphia, the Action News van was covering the heavy rain, when it came upon a flooded I-76 in Grays Ferry. Action News reporter Katherine Scott captured water splashing the windshield of the van.In Montgomery County, the heavy rain caused a roof to collapse.Fire crews were surveying the damage to the Acme Market on the 1600 block of Bethlehem Pike in Flourtown.Employees who were inside said the force of the collapse broke the pipes of the sprinkler system causing water to go everywhere.The workers were able to get out safely.There is no word when the Acme will reopen.Cars were taking in water in Wyomissing, Berks County.The fire department responded to the parking lot of a Wawa on Route 222.They were assisting drivers who needed help.A Flash Food Watch remains in effect for the entire region through late Thursday night.