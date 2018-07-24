WEATHER

Flooding woes continue across parts of Pennsylvania

Flooding woes continue across PA: John Rawlins reports on Action News at 4 p.m., July 24, 2018 (WPVI)

The highly saturated atmosphere once again produced an afternoon of intense storms, resembling tropical downpours Tuesday.

Most of the storms, while intense, lasted only minutes.

Radar showed most of the activity moving north from Baltimore and Washington into Pennsylvania, though for the most part this time passing to the West of Philadelphia.

In Dauphin County, State Police report a 19-year-old woman is missing after being swept away by high waters in the Conewago Creek Monday night. In Hummelstown, many dealt with high water.

The Swatara Creek spilled over its banks, prompting the Duke Street Bridge to be closed for traffic.

After being closed on Monday, Hershey Park reopened Tuesday but reported more than a dozen rides were still out of service after Spring Creek flooded portions of the Amusement Park.

With the intense but brief storms of the last several days, small waterways tended to go up and down quickly.

Sunday night in Chester County, Doe Run flooded low-lying areas, including the parking lot of the landmark Whip Tavern, prompting the use of a boat to evacuate patrons caught inside.

On Tuesday, Doe Run was behaving itself and the tavern appeared just fine.

