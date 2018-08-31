FLOODING

Floods waters wreak havoc in Lancaster County

EMBED </>More Videos

Floods waters wreak havoc in Lancaster County. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 31, 2018.

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Devastating floods made for a restless several hours in many areas Friday night.

The worst of it was centered in Mount Joy, Lancaster County, some 80 miles east of Philadelphia.

An unusually heavy band of rain parked itself over that town today.

Viewer video shows cars struggling to navigate some flooded roads.

Other roads were rendered impassable by raging flood waters.

The force of the flooding turned a school bus sideways.

It all forced the closure of several major roads on what's typically one of the busiest travel days of the year.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania newsLancaster County
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FLOODING
Delco flooding victims urged to report flood damage
Boy swept into sewer rescued after poking finger out of manhole
13 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina
Pa. public hotline available for flood victims
Gov. Murphy tours flood damage in Brick Township, N.J.
More flooding
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Slow improvement over the weekend.
Deadliest, costliest hurricanes of the past 38 years
13 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina
Beating the heat in the city
More Weather
Top Stories
Correctional facility guard accused of smuggling drugs in Pa.
Suspect wanted for rape in Hatfield, Pa. identified
Man who shot Pa. state trooper gets up to 110 years
Philly police: Thieves stole $40,000 in rare insects, reptiles
Homeless man speaks after couple ordered to return donations
Preps underway for Made in America concert festival
Labor Day weekend kicks off at the Jersey Shore
Delco flooding victims urged to report flood damage
Show More
Delaware man arrested for 5th DUI after wrong-way crash
Presidents, pop stars join in epic farewell to Queen of Soul
One person rescued after house explosion near Scranton
Woman shot, killed by police in Calif. was actress on 'ER'
Man ambushed, beaten and robbed in Kensington
More News