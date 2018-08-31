Floods waters wreak havoc in Lancaster County

Devastating floods made for a restless several hours in many areas Friday night.The worst of it was centered in Mount Joy, Lancaster County, some 80 miles east of Philadelphia.An unusually heavy band of rain parked itself over that town today.Viewer video shows cars struggling to navigate some flooded roads.Other roads were rendered impassable by raging flood waters.The force of the flooding turned a school bus sideways.It all forced the closure of several major roads on what's typically one of the busiest travel days of the year.------