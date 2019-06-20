KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Western Michigan University's Waldo Stadium looked more like a bathtub than a sports venue Thursday after heavy rains pounded the area, filling the stadium with water from a nearby creek.
Video from local television station WOOD-TV showed the stadium's field completely submerged in approximately a foot of water after Arcadia Creek began to overflow around 5:30 a.m. local time.
A university spokesperson told MLive that there are no events scheduled at the stadium in the near future. Crews plan to let the water drain naturally.
Buildings surrounding the stadium were not flooded, according to WOOD. The university dealt with a similar situation two years ago but managed to pump the water out of the field in time for a game the next day.
Heavy rains and resulting flooding closed roads around Kalamazoo County and other western Michigan counties, which were placed under a flood advisory until late Thursday evening.
Floodwaters fill Michigan university's football stadium like bathtub
