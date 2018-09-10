Florence rapidly strengthens to a Category 3 hurricane

Hurricane Florence is rapidly strengthening and is now a Category 3 hurricane.Florence will remain over warm water and in an area of low wind shear, which is allowing the storm to gain strength.Florence will accelerate in a west-northwesterly direction as it will be influenced by a strengthening high-pressure system to the north.This high will prevent Florence from curving to the north and out to sea and may prevent it from impacting the Philadelphia area. However, residents are still asked to keep a close eye on the storm as the forecast could change throughout the week.Tuesday, Florence will be over very warm water well to the southwest of Bermuda and very well could be a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches the East Coast of the United States.Florence will remain on a westerly path and is expected to make landfall in the Carolinas later this week. It is not out of the realm of possibility that Florence becomes a Category 5 hurricane before it nears the Eastern Seaboard.This has the potential to be a severe life-threatening storm with catastrophic impacts, and preparations for potential evacuations need to be planned. As of right now, potential landfall along the Carolina coast as a major hurricane appears most likely during the Thursday/Friday time period.Fluctuations in forward speed and trajectory are still possible as this system continues to develop.------