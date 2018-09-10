Florence upgraded again, now a Category 4 hurricane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Hurricane Florence is rapidly strengthening and is now a Category 4 hurricane.
Data from a government hurricane hunter flight showed Florence had maximum sustained winds of130mph on Monday. By definition, a Category 4 hurricane has sustained wind speeds of 130-156 mph.
Any hurricane that makes landfall as a Category 4 has the potential to cause "catastrophic damage," according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of noon Monday Florence was centered about 575 miles south-southeast of Bermuda, moving west at 13 mph.
Florence will remain over warm water and in an area of low wind shear, which is allowing the storm to gain strength.
Florence will accelerate in a west-northwesterly direction as it will be influenced by a strengthening high-pressure system to the north.
This high could prevent Florence from curving to the north and out to sea and may prevent it from impacting the Philadelphia area.
However, residents are still asked to keep a close eye on the storm as the forecast could change throughout the week.
Florence will remain on a westerly path and is expected to make landfall in the Carolinas later this week. It is not out of the realm of possibility that Florence becomes a Category 5 hurricane before it nears the Eastern Seaboard.
This has the potential to be a severe life-threatening storm with catastrophic impacts, and preparations for potential evacuations need to be planned. As of right now, potential landfall along the Carolina coast as a major hurricane appears most likely during the Thursday/Friday time period.
Fluctuations in forward speed and trajectory are still possible as this system continues to develop.
