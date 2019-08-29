Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Forecasters are warning that Hurricane Dorian is gaining strength and will probably grow into a dangerous storm as it heads toward the northern Bahamas and Florida's east coast.The storm did limited damage to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Dorian is expected to strengthen into a dangerous Category 3 hurricane.The forecast calls for the storm to pass near or over the northern Bahamas on Saturday and close in on Florida by Sunday afternoon.Florida residents are wasting no time in stocking up on supplies as they continue to monitor the storm's path.