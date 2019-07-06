Folks find ways to stay cool in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A cloudy start to the day gave way to bright sunshine and high humidity. People in Center City were finding imaginative ways to get away from the heat.Six-year-old Carlie Brewer spent her day playing in the fountains by City Hall, while others relaxed across the street in Love Park.Aisha Hammond of West Philadelphia said the humidity didn't bother her. "The weather's been hell but today is really nice, everybody should come out today," she said.Other workers in food trucks and restaurants said the heat was actually good for business.Aldo Salazar of Aldo and Manny Pizza and Pasta said he gets a lot of walk-ins of people trying to escape the weather. "That's the best part. We have a/c inside the shop but once you walk outside you really feel the heat."He also said he tries to keep his kitchen cool and give his employees plenty of breaks to make sure they don't get sick from the heat.The high humidity didn't stop others from getting an afternoon run or bike ride along Kelly Drive.Andrew Goldberg of Bala Cynwyd told us he's "playing hooky from work." Now he just hopes his boss doesn't find out!