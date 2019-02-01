Folks still have jobs to do despite cold weather

It's been a cold day and it's been snowing in Rittenhouse Square for the majority of Friday, and a lot of the snow is sticking to the ground.The cold weather has not only made it inconvenient to walk in but it's also been tough on businesses like food trucksWalking and eating in Friday's weather has been a challenge.Inside Ernie's food truck at Temple University, the lunch crowd was slowly lining up"Usually like the lines on some of the places for food are down the sidewalk," said Michael Dovic, a freshman.Food truck workers are braving the cold without all their winter gear on."I'm working the grill in the heat and if I have gloves on, they're gonna melt it," said Anastasios Arsemlis, owner of Ernie's Lunch Truck.Those who have to work directly outside are a little more bundled up."Thermals underneath long Johns. It's an adventure," said Alexis Francisco.Around Rittenhouse Square, we saw Postal workers walking in the snow and some people on their bikes and construction workers also having to battle the cold."I think it's beautiful. This is the perfect time for snowfall. It's just falling, it's beautiful, and it hasn't turned gray. I'm very happy to see it," said Marielle Halper of Rittenhouse Square.It was all quiet until the dogs showed up, some running around, others healing, many in their jackets and others bundled up in their owner's arms.Gary Schatz of Rittenhouse said, "Whenever we get snow or get freezing temperatures, my energy level goes up and I love it."We asked does your dog like it too. "No my dog, unfortunately, hates it. He hates the outdoors. He's definitely an apartment dog," he said.As for dinner plans, "I would say the snow deters customers away from coming in and dining, however there are people who want their sushi so we'll definitely still have a decent crowd tonight," said Halper.It may be a good idea to stay indoors tonight as it's still very chilly outside. Nevertheless we are seeing some people still out braving the cold walking around the park.-----