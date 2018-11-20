HOLIDAY

Fun facts about the North Pole

It's known as Santa's home, but here are other things you may not know about the North Pole. (AccuWeather)

You know that Santa lives there, but did you know these other fun facts about the North Pole?

The North Pole is located in the middle of the Arctic Ocean amid waters almost permanently covered in shifting sea ice, according to AccuWeather. The sea ice that surrounds the North Pole is typically between 6'7" and 9'10" thick.

Average temperatures around the North Pole are around -24 degrees Fahrenheit during the winter. The sun only rises and sets once a year, and continuously is above the horizon in the summer and below the horizon in the winter.
