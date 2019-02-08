ACCUWEATHER

'Ghost apples' left dangling on tree after Michigan ice storm

EMBED </>More Videos

The so-called "ghost apples" apparently formed after an ice casing turned the apple inside to mush. (AccuWeather)

An ice storm that hit a Michigan orchard left mesmerizing "ghost apples" dangling from trees.

The ice formations spotted at a Kent County orchard are the same shape and size as regular apples. In photos taken Feb. 6 by Andrew Sietsema, they've even got a stem from the tree in the exact same place as an actual apple.

In an interview with AccuWeather, Sietsema explained that the ice had formed a sort of casing around an apple that hadn't been picked by the time the storm rolled through, and nature did the rest.



"I guess it was just cold enough that the ice covering the apple hadn't melted yet, but it was warm enough that the apple inside turned to complete mush (apples have a lower freezing point than water)," Sietsema wrote.

"When I pruned a tree, it would be shaken in the process. The mush would slip out of the bottom of the ghost apple. Most apples just fell off, ice and all, but quite a few would leave a cool ghost apple behind," Sietsema, a farm manager who studied horticulture at Michigan State University, told AccuWeather.

MORE WEIRD WEATHER: What is an ice quake?
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry explains what how an ice quake can happen during extremely cold temperatures.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldwinter weatherfarmingiceaccuweatherbuzzworthywhat's trendingMichigan
ACCUWEATHER
Will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow this year?
What is a snow squall?
Here's how planes get de-iced
Ice on your car? Do's and don'ts of de-icing your vehicle
Super blood wolf moon: Photos and videos
More accuweather
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Mild Start, Windy and Colder This Afternoon
Where does road salt go?
82-year-old granny and her snowblower not slowed by storm
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
Pharmacist delivers prescription on snowmobile to snowed-in elderly couple
More Weather
Top Stories
'50 Shades of Maple Glen' listing includes an adult den
I-95 NB ramp to Woodhaven Road reopens after tanker fire
Wells Fargo working to resolve outage
Despite complaints, N.J. mayor refuses to move illegally parked RV
Jurors hear chilling confession in N.J. childhood friend murder
Multiple cars catch fire in Newtown, Bucks County
Woman robbed while pushing stroller in Fishtown
Woman sleeping in car nearly hit in Spring Garden shootout
Show More
National Enquirer defends actions, will investigate Bezos allegations
Feds seize 1.7 tons of drugs at California port
NC cross swept away by Hurricane Michael washes up on beach
Ariana Grande to Grammys producer: "You're lying about me"
AccuWeather: Mild Start, Windy and Colder This Afternoon
More News