Give to the Red Cross and help the victims of Hurricane Florence

6abc and the American Red Cross are teaming up to help the people of the Carolinas who are still dealing with Hurricane Florence.
We have several ways for you to donate:
Click here to give online.
Call 800-Help-Now.
Donate $10 by texting "Florence" to 90999 - Charges will appear on your wireless bill or be deducted from your prepaid balance. Must be 18+ years or have parental permission. Message & Data Rates May Apply.
Thank you.
