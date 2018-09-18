HURRICANE FLORENCE

Give to the Red Cross and help the victims of Hurricane Florence

6abc and the American Red Cross are teaming up to help the people of the Carolinas who are still dealing with Hurricane Florence.
We have several ways for you to donate:
Click here to give online.
Call 800-Help-Now.
Donate $10 by texting "Florence" to 90999 - Charges will appear on your wireless bill or be deducted from your prepaid balance. Must be 18+ years or have parental permission. Message & Data Rates May Apply.

Thank you.
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane florenceamerican red crosscharitydonations
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Pets rescued from Florence arrive in Delaware
Hurricane Florence: How to donate to help the victims
Victims of Florence get support from friends in Churchville, Pa.
How neighbors are helping neighbors in the aftermath of Florence
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Rain Moving Out, More Comfortable Air Moving In
Victims of Florence get support from friends in Churchville, Pa.
Florence updates: 34 dead, including 26 in NC
Flood victims get food and water; rain spreads to Northeast
More Weather
Top Stories
Pets rescued from Florence arrive in Delaware
Police sergeant among 24 alleged child predators arrested in sting
Woman critical following hit and run in North Philly
Mother charged with homicide in death of boy, 2, in Tullytown
AccuWeather: Rain Moving Out, More Comfortable Air Moving In
House partially collapses in Logan
Kayaker drowns in Brandywine River in Delaware
Outpouring of generosity for victims of wheelchair theft
Show More
Search for missing endangered teen in Upper Gwynedd
Man in GoFundMe dispute: Everything will be 'crystal clear'
Pa. man sentenced to 100 years in child porn case
As Florence moves west, North Carolina prepares for recovery
Victims of Florence get support from friends in Churchville, Pa.
More News