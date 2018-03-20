STATE OF EMERGENCY

Gov. Murphy declares State of Emergency for New Jersey ahead of storm

EMBED </>More Videos

State of Emergency declared in NJ: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 20, 2018 (WPVI)

Governor Phil Murphy has declared a State of Emergency for New Jersey for the upcoming nor'easter beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m.

All state offices will be closed on Wednesday, March 21, due to inclement weather conditions.

Non-essential personnel should not report to work their normal shift. Essential employees should report on schedule. Please notify appropriate members of your agency.

Residents are encouraged to comply with orders and guidance from their local emergency management and government officials.

New Jersey State Police will be out on patrol as always. However, please do not be on the roads unless absolutely necessary.

Officials said If you must drive, take it slow, use caution, and leave extra time to get to your destination.

There is no travel ban at this time.

The State Emergency Operations Center says it will be open throughout the storm.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathern.j. newsnew jersey newsnor'easterstate of emergency
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STATE OF EMERGENCY
Gov. Murphy issues state of emergency in Ocean County, N.J.
Gov. Wolf declares state of emergency, includes SE Pa.
Florida gov. issues state of emergency ahead of speech
Notre Dame-UNC moved to Sunday in Greensboro amid water shortage
More state of emergency
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
Cecily Tynan visits with Phoenix, the Harris Hawk at the Philadelphia Zoo
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Car erupts into flames after lightning strike in Ocean City
Weekend storms force evacuation of MetLife Stadium ahead of concert
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News