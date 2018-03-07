WEATHER

Gov. Wolf declares state of emergency, includes Southeastern Pennsylvania

((AP Photo/Matt Slocum))

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Gov. Tom Wolf has announced that a State of Emergency will be in effect for a number of Pennsylvania counties, including Philadelphia and the surrounding areas, due to Wednesday's snowstorm.

The counties covered include:

Berks, Bradford, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Columbia, Dauphin, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming, and York.



Wolf said extra personnel will be monitoring the situation at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

Wolf said the state of emergency enables the Commonwealth to bypass the time-consuming bidding process to more quickly procure resources as needed and to access federal aid or resources to respond to county and citizen needs.

"We also cannot emphasize enough the need for the public to take these storm warnings seriously, stay tuned to local media for weather updates, and avoid any unnecessary travel," Wolf said in a statement.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania newssnow emergencystate of emergencyphiladelphia news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny, Beautiful Today
Cecily Tynan visits with Phoenix, the Harris Hawk at the Philadelphia Zoo
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Car erupts into flames after lightning strike in Ocean City
Weekend storms force evacuation of MetLife Stadium ahead of concert
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News