weather

NWS: 'Gustnado' leaves path of destruction in Toms River, New Jersey

By
HADDON HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A powerful storm left a trail of destruction in Ocean County, New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon.

Damaging winds and hail and heavy rain rocked a Toms River community. Police say they have received over 100 calls for trees on houses and cars, wires down, traffic signals out and destroyed property.

"It appears a tornado touched down in the area of Bay Avenue between Hooper Avenue and Vaughn Avenue," police said.

The National Weather Service have not confirmed a tornado, but say this storm is a good example of a "gustnado."

Winds were whipping between 70 to 80mph when the storm hit Toms River, officials said.

The Action Cam was in the area of Cedar Grove Road and Donegal Court where crews were cleaning up the mess.

"I've lived here for 30 years and I've never seen anything like it here," said one resident.

EMBED More News Videos

A line of gusty thunderstorms brought down trees and knocked out power for parts of the region on Tuesday.



The line of gusty thunderstorms also uprooted trees and brought down a massive power line in Haddon Heights, Camden County.

"I turned around and saw the lines coming down. The electric lines and the tree and sparks, and it's like, 'No! This is not good,'" said June Johnson.

The trees and utility pole narrowly missed Johnson's home, but not her neighbors
"We've got two holes in the ceiling, one upstairs and one downstairs, probably going to have to replace the roof," said Anthony Gallo.





Luckily, no injuries were reported due to the storm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercamden countyweatherstorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Gusty winds tomorrow
Meteorologist Melissa Magee with AccuWeather on Action News at 11
Meteorologist Cecily Tynan with AccuWeather on Action News at 6
Preparing for strong storms during COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wolf: Less-impacted areas of Pa. may reopen soon
Some hospitals in Philadelphia area at or near capacity
Tony Luke's son recovers from COVID-19
Firefighters battle blaze at Quakertown restaurant
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower
Gov. Murphy tours AC medical site as state sees deadliest day
SEPTA workers demand change amid pandemic
Show More
Girl, 6, donates piggy bank to help health care workers
Senate approves $483B virus aid deal, sends it to House
Del. deals with unemployment surge as state weighs reopening process
Eagles, Lurie to make $1M in donations to help Philly
AccuWeather: Gusty winds tomorrow
More TOP STORIES News